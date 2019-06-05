Guardian Rose for nan who is 'one in a million'

A grandmother has been presented with a Guardian Rose by her grandaughter who says is 'one in a million'.

Tina Leonard, 36, wanted to give the rose to her nan, June Langdon, 79, to say thank you for taking care of her and her two children.

Tina said: "When I was born my mum wasn't interested so my nan stepped in from day one.

"Then I would spent all my holidays and weekends with my nan when she owned her needlework shop in Hastings.

"I loved being with her and she taught me so much. She gave me great memories."

June moved to Langold in 2001 where she still lives today.

Tina said: " In her younger days she was a successful businesswoman and a single mum of two children.

"She managed a 10 bedroom guesthouse and then went on to own property and a sewing shop.

"But then the recession hit and she lost everything.

"She didn't give up though, she became a live in care worker and rented her house out.

"In the end being in her 60s she came up here and is now part of the Langold community.

"She has helped on the Friends of Langold Committee for many years before it closed down this year.

"She is also known for being at craft fairs and a fair weather stall holder on Retford market.

"She is always sewing. She has a real passion for it."

Last year Tina's life was turned upside down her husband left her after 18 years and it was her nan who got her back on her feet.

Tina said: "I almost had a break down but my nan took care of me and my children.

"She has even taken us in to live with her so I can rebuild my life.

"For over a month now i have been unwell. I've spent weeks being unable to walk due to severe sciatica pain in my leg.

"My nan has looked after me but not only that she has looked after my two young children and the house.

"She is doing everything I should be doing. I should be looking after her at her age but she is still caring for me.

"I am so grateful to have my nan around and doing everything she does. She is my inspiration and she deserves some recognition.

"Without my nan I don't know where I would be. My children adore her as much as I do.

"She is one in a million."

