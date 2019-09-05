Graphic images: Cat could lose eye after 'appalling shooting' in Morton

A Morton family pet could be left with one eye after an "appalling shooting", claims the vet who treated him.

Toby that cat was rushed to Gordon Lochrie Veterinary Surgery in Kirton in Lindsey, yesterday morning after being found with the injuries in the Westminster Close area of Morton.

An x-ray of Toby's head.

Gordon Lochrie, the vet who treated Toby said he believes he was shot by a ball bearing type gun, commonly know as a BB Gun, at close range.

Leaving the feline with a "bloodied face" and Mr Lochrie had to remove the ball-like bullet from the cat's head.

Mr Lochrie said Toby is recovering at home but could end up back at the vets if they need to remove his eye.

Mr Lochrie said: "We think he has lost vision in his left eye, but only time will tell.

Toby has been left with a swollen eye.

"We also have to wait for the eye to heal to know if he will need it removed."

Mr Lochrie also said that that cat could have been shot 24 hours before he was found as his owners said he was missing in the hours before.

Mr Lochrie is also urging residents to come forward if they saw something.

He said: "This is the first time I have had a cat in the surgery who we believe was shot with a BB Gun.

Vets pulled the ball-like bullet out of Toby's head.

"But it is appalling that someone would do that.

"In my 20 years here I have had three or four cats in which have been shot with an air rifle.

"If you have any information please call the RSPCA or the police.

"We do not need a repeat of this - I know that there are other cats living in that estate."

The ball-like bullet taken out of Toby's head.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a call at 12.32pm on September 4, reporting that a cat had been shot on Westminster Close, Morton.

“It is believed that this happened on September 3. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 195 of September 4.”

