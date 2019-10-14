Go to Gainsborough’s Marshall’s Yard from some spooktacular Halloween festivities

This year’s Halloween celebrations in Gainsborough are not the faint hearted.

Gainsborough’s Marshall Yard is inviting customers to join them for some ghoulish activities taking place throughout the evening of October 31, between 4pm to 7pm, if they dare.

Shoppers can create their very own spooky pumpkin in our workshop and get creative with scary slime with The Creation Station, who will be on site for the duration of the event.

There will be plenty more sights for sore eyes including performances from live musicians, stilt walkers and dance troupes from The Studio.

A spectacular live fire act will be performing at 6.30pm in the fountain area of the precinct on Beaumont Street, plus there will be free face painting between 4pm -6pm.

Any marvellous mummies, deadly Draculas or fledging Frankensteins are invited to take part in the spooky fancy dress parade and competition.

And the scariest dressed customers will have the opportunity to win prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, plus a great prize for the best dressed family.

Alison Shipperbottom, centre manager, said: “Marshall’s Yard it’s gearing up for its scariest Halloween yet.

“We look forward to inviting shoppers along to take part in some ghoulish activities, creating slime and pumpkin decorating.

“We’re keen to support all the local live acts who will be providing some spooky entertainment.

“We’re also holding a fancy dress competition among retailers to spread the Halloween spirit across the centre.

“Join us if you dare.”