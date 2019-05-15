Game of Thrones star wins top prize for his debut novel published by Worksop firm

A Worksop publishing company is celebrating after a celebrity client won an award for his debut novel

Author Clive Mantle, who has starred in Game of Thrones and Casualty, has won first place in the children’s fiction category of The People’s Book Prize for his debut novel, The Treasure at the Top of the World.

Inspired by a charity trek Clive undertook to Everest Base Camp, the captivating tale of time-travelling action and adventure was released to immediate praise from readers across the globe.

The book has been published by Award Publications who are based at the Old Riding School in Welbeck.

Anna Wilkinson, managing director of Award, said: "We were introduced to Clive’s work through a mutual friend, and were immediately struck by the engaging and imaginative narrative - we knew at a very early stage that it was a tale we couldn't wait to share with readers in the UK and beyond.

"That Clive has such an illustrious career as an actor is a bonus; on the evidence of Treasure at the Top of the World, he is clearly a very talented author too and we are absolutely delighted that Clive has won such a prestigious prize with his first novel.

"We have also had the pleasure of working with Theresa Tomlinson on the re-release of her much-loved local Carnegie children's medal shortlisted adventure, Meet Me by the Steelmen, which is set around Meadowhall Shopping Centre and the famous bronze Steelmen statues.

"Following the success of the relaunch, Theresa is now starting work on a brand new book, also based in Sheffield, which we are hoping will be completed for publication in Spring 2020.

"Also published by Award, is the charming and beautifully illustrated series from multi-award-winning illustrator Laura Wall, Goose and Friends.

"Laura presented the first story to us at London Book Fair in 2011, and the range has since grown to encompass four board books and 10 picture books, one of which, Goose's Cake Bake, has been nominated for the Sheffield children's book prize.

"Our next release, Mountains of Dreams, tells the real-life story of British adventurer, Laura Bingham’s epic 7,000 journey across South America, by bicycle.

"Aimed at primary school children, Laura’s wish is that her own extraordinary tale, coupled with Laura Wall’s incredible illustrations, will inspire children to seek their own adventures and to always follow their dreams.

"Award have been creating children’s books since 1972, and still every day, it’s a privilege to be working with such talented and inspiring authors and artists, to bring great books to children, from newborns to teens."

Clive said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have received the Peoples Book Prize 2019 for children’s fiction.

"I am enormously grateful to all those who have bought, read and voted for the book in this competition. That support is very motivating and will spur me on.

"What started as a gift to my son Harry has now mushroomed into a series of books and my desire to enthuse, inspire and entertain a new generation of young readers has completely taken its grip.

"I want to widen the world for children - to plant the seed of adventure, travel and respect for other cultures and dynasties of the wonderful world we inhabit.”

In the first of The Adventures of Freddie Malone series, The Treasure at the Top of the World, Freddie receives an intriguing and unusual thirteenth birthday present from his Uncle Patrick. The ancient world map goes straight up on his wall, but Freddie fast discovers that the map is much more than just a decorative historic artefact. Freddie, and his best friend, Connor, are soon plunged into a mountainous adventure, on a path that leads to a long-buried mystery, pursued by ruthless adversaries who’ll go to any lengths to get what they want.

Anna added: “Clive has created a quite remarkable story that has clearly resonated with readers. His innate sense of pace and drama, combined with his passion for the Himalayas, have inspired an immersive and compelling narrative that holds the reader spellbound within the first few pages.

"Winning the People’s Book Prize is a marvellous achievement, and testimony to its engaging appeal.

"We trust that in winning this significant accolade, more readers might have the chance to encounter and enjoy both this outstanding debut, and the second tale in the Freddie Malone series, A Jewel in the Sands of Time, which is released on July 12.”