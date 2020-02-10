Gainsborough set to compete in East Midland's In Bloom after a year break

Following a 12 month break Gainsborough has once again entered the East Midland’s in Bloom competition with great support from businesses and residents.

Many businesses have stepped forward to sponsor the brightly coloured planters that will be positioned around the town and in the Market Place.

Gainsborough received a silver gilt award in 2018 when it last entered the competition and the In Bloom Team are planning to step up their efforts and go for gold this year.

Stallard Kane Compliance, Adam’s Bay, HSR Law and MK Groundcare were the first of the businesses backing the initiative with Aegir Digital, Horsley’s, SW Cowley, Adam Price Electrical, Sills and Betteridge Solicitors, Vision Express and McDonald’s also pledging their support.

Attractive barrier baskets will be introduced for the first time to the town centre junctions outside Tesco, Marshall’s Yard and KFC thanks to a grant from Gainsborough Town Council

It is also hoped that after obtaining relevant permissions and with the help of Gainsborough’s councillors, two large scale tiered planters can be introduced this year on the bend at Market Street and Church Street.

Chair of the In Bloom group and also centre manager for Marshall’s Yard, Alison Shipperbottom, said: “We are a voluntary led group with a great deal of passion for the initiative and what it achieves for Gainsborough.

“The work could not be achieved without the fantastic businesses and council members who have backed our efforts this year with some much-needed funds.”

The efforts now turn to working with stakeholders to look after key sites which include, Whitton’s Gardens, Morton Corner, The Plough and old Guildhall site. Gainsborough Golf Club, Richmond Park and Gainsborough Old Hall continue to improve and prepare for the judges visit in July.

It is also hoped that town “clean up days” can be organised when the weather improves to ensure the town looks at its best throughout the summer months and especially for judging in July.

If anybody would like to get involved in Gainsborough In Bloom or if you are a business and would be interested in sponsoring a planter, call 01427 810706 or get in touch via Facebook.