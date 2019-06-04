Gainsborough school boy to brave the shave in memory of his best friend who died aged seven

“It is a chance to celebrate him and be happy that he was my friend.” That is what an 11-year-old Gainsborough schoolboy had to say as he prepares to brave the shave at a memorial for his best friend.

Zac Dickinson, who attends St. George’s C of E Community Primary School, on Lindsey Close, lost his best friend Alfie Williams four years ago.

Zac Dickinson with headteacher Katie Barry.

Alfie was hailed for his bravery by the community as he battled a rare form of muscle cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma, before passing away, aged seven, on June 13.

Every year since then his school has held a memorial on the day he died.

People protesting against fracking in Woodsetts are set to take on INEOS at a public inquiry

And, this year will be the last one as Alfie would have left the school this year.

Alfie Williams, pictured when he first started at St. Georges.

Headteacher Katie Barry said they try to make the day a celebration.

She said: “This year we are holding a talent competition as well as Zac’s head shave.

“Alfie will always be part of our family here at the school. We have never forgotten him, he was a very special little boy.

“This year he would have been in Year 6 and be in his last term. It will be our last memorial, so we want to do it in style and give him a proper send off.”

Mrs Barry will also be wielding the scissors as she lops off Zac’s hair at the show, which residents are invited to watch.

Zac, who has been growing his hair for more than a year, is raising funds for Cancer Research UK, and has so far raised more than £300 to help fund life-saving research.

He said: “At the moment I can put my hair in a top knot, it is so long.

“I am pretty nervous now about having it all cut off.

“But I am doing this in memory of Alfie. He was my best friend and we had known each other since nursery.”

Nottinghamshire raccoon dog owner brands attention 'ridiculous'

Alfie, who left his parents Gareth and Sam Williams and brothers Henry and George, was also the proud winner of the Little Trooper of the Month award and the Standard’s Child of Courage award, and mingled with celebrities such as Peter Andre while attending the ceremonies.

The talent competition will be held at the school on June 13, at 1.30pm.

Students from years two to six have been given the chance to enter and staff at the school are busy selecting their finalists.

It is a ticket-only event, which are available in advance from the school, priced £2. Funds raised will go to Cancer Research in memory of Alfie and Rachel McKay.

To donate to Zac’s fundraising, visit https://bit.ly/2WG29X4.