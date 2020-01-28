Gainsborough's newest restaurant has officially opened

Gainsborough’s newest restaurant and bar, The Forge, which has created 22 new jobs, is now open for business.

It can be found at the ground floor of Gainsborough’s Travelodge Hotel, just opposite Marshall’s Yard shopping centre.

A special “soft opening” event was held with guests including the leader of West Lindsey District Council Leader, Coun Giles McNeill, as well as some of the team who have been working round the clock to get the restaurant completed.

The couple behind the Cream Café at Marshall’s Yard, Michael and Mette Robinson, have taken on the new venture and created 22 new jobs.

The Forge serves a selection of British classics with a modern twist, with a menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Good quality and locally sourced food are at the core of the menu and as well as delicious food there is also an extensive selection of craft beers, lagers, wines and cocktails to enjoy.

The new ground floor restaurant and the Travelodge Hotel have been developed by Dransfield Properties working in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, the authority has supported the development through grant funding.

Mette said: “We are delighted with how the restaurant and bar looks and have had so many lovely comments about it since we had our preview.

“We’re delighted now to be fully open with a great team who are passionate about serving delicious, healthy and wholesome food which is sourced locally with good quality ingredients.

Coun Giles McNeill said: “The Forge is bringing fresh, exciting food made with local ingredients to Gainsborough.

“Having an offering like this will be another asset to the town, providing delicious food to locals and visitors alike.”

Dave Hale, construction director at Dransfield Properties, said: “We are delighted with how the Forge Bar and Restaurant looks we would like to wish Mette and her team all the very best with the new venture.

“We are looking forward to trying out the great menu.”

For more information about The Forge visit www.theforgerestaurantandbar.co.uk or head to their Facebook page.