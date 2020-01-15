Gainsborough's new crematorium is now open

The doors of West Lindsey's new crematorium are now open.

Lea Fields Crematorium is the first facility to be built in the district and means residents will have much shorter journeys, where previously they have had to travel significant distances to facilities outside the district.

Set in parkland near the village of Lea, just outside of Gainsborough the design of the site and materials used have been chosen to reflect the rural nature of the site and make the best use of the natural boundaries.

West Lindsey District Council is the operator of the new facility and has invested more than £6 million into the development of this flagship building. Designing, developing and operating a crematorium is all quite new to the Local Authority.

The council appointed Deborah Balsdon as crematorium manager, who has more than 10 years’ experience working at crematoriums in Lincolnshire.

Deborah has worked closely with the ICCM and a number of ICCM members who have been invaluable in offering support and guidance throughout the process.

Marian Webb, ICCM Deputy President, said: “It is a wonderful, serene and open chapel. I was really impressed by the design and the detailing in the roof.

“Lea Fields Crematorium is set in such beautiful surroundings that any family who comes will be comforted by the serenity of the setting.”

The new facility was officially opened by the Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Steve England, who was joined by the leader of the council, Coun Giles McNeill and the newly appointed Chief Executive of the council, Ian Knowles and John Burke Deputy Lieutenant of Lincolnshire.

Gainsborough MP, Sir Edward Leigh also attended the event.

He said: “It is a very impressive site and when all the landscaping has matured it will be a nice peaceful setting. Having a facility in West Lindsey will be welcomed by local people.”

Coun McNeill said: “I am particularly pleased that our facility has been delivered on time and on budget. It’s been finished to a high standard by our building contractors Willmott Dixon. We are now able to start offering the much needed service to bereaved families.”