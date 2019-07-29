Gainsborough NCS students’ recipe to combat food poverty

Teenagers have been working to help reduce the impact of food poverty in Gainsborough.

As part of their social action, the National Citizen Service students created food boxes containing basic recipe cards for Affordable Foods Gainsborough to help struggling families throughout the summer who would normally benefit from free school meals.

The Mayor of Gainsborough, Keith Panter, tries one of the recipes put together in food boxes by NCS students for distribution from Affordable Foods on Queensway. Team leader, Chloe Renshaw, left, and Kate Saxby check if it is to his liking.

They also shined the spotlight on the vital work of the Queensway-based organisation - which distributes surplus food and goods in the community - during a launch event last Friday, which showcased the food boxes and allowed guests, including Gainsborough mayor Keith Panter, to sample a range of the recipes, which included vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.