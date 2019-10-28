Gainsborough funeral directors to give former post office a new lease of life

A Gainsborough funeral director’s plans to expand into the former Saxilby Post Office have been approved.

Bradley and Sons Funeral Directors wanted to move into the High Street branch in order to cater for increasing demand.

They asked West Lindsey District Council for permission to create a first floor residential apartment and an extension to link the main building with an existing car port.

Approving the plans, officers said: “The development will make use of an unused building on the Saxilby High Street and provide growth to the established business in Gainsborough and a small amount of employment opportunities.

“It will not significantly harm the character and appearance of the site, the surrounding area or the heritage value of the non-designated heritage asset.”

The family-run Bradley and Sons has been providing funeral services for 55 years.

Directors said it needed to open the Saxilby branch “to meet increasing demand in the local area” including that predicted for the new Lea Fields Crematorium due to open in January 2020.

Saxilby Post Office’s High Street branch closed when the service moved to the nearby Lincolnshire Co-op food store after more than 50 years in the location.

More recently the building was used as a cafe.