Gainsborough church's tribute to police officer killed in the line of duty

The bells of a Gainsborough church are to ring out in tribute to a police officer who was killed while investigating a burglary.

Newlywed PC Andrew Harper, 28, a member of Thames Valley Police, died while on duty in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on August 15.

His funeral is due to take place at Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford, at 11am on Monday October 14.

Church towers throughout the UK will be ringing their bells as a mark of respect to the officer.

Bell ringers at All Saints in Gainsborough will mark his funeral by ringing for half an hour on October 14, starting at 10.30am.

Later the same evening a Quarter Peal of Oxford Major will be rung in PC Harper’s honour, starting at 7pm and lasting for approximately one hour.