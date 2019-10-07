Gainsborough business launches new technology to reduce bus emissions

A Gainsborough emissions expert company has launched its new technology to allow bus and coaches meet new compliances.

Eminox launched its new retrofit solution for the Mercedes Tourismo coach, which is already in service at Hearn’s Coaches in London.

The new solution enables operators of touring coaches to cost effectively achieve Euro VI emissions compliance, so they can enter the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and forthcoming clean air zones (CAZs) without needing to pay daily charges.

It also preserves operators’ investments in their existing fleets, as they can upgrade vehicles rather than replace them.

Carlos Vicente, retrofit sales director for Eminox, said: “The new retrofit solution for the Tourismo, along with the already approved system for the Volvo B9R, are part of our strategy to focus on the most popular coaches in the market. This is how we will provide the most cost-effective retrofit solutions to offer an attractive investment for operators.”

The Eminox retrofit range will expand to cover key models including Mercedes, Volvo, Scania and Setra coaches.