Gainsborough Academy students given an insight into their options after Year 11

Around 40 students from a Gainsborough school were given an insight into their options after Year 11.

The evening at Gainsborough Academy focused on the core subjects of English, Maths and Science, which are the key to accessing further education after GCSEs and students and parents were offered practical tips and advice to prepare for exams and help deal with nerves and stress.

The evening event offered information advice and guidance from core subject staff, colleges and post 16 providers There were also opportunities to meet with a careers adviser.

Students at the event also heard from football star Luke Staton, who achieved 18 caps for his country in his early career before establishing himself as a motivational speaker.

Students heard about Luke’s educational journey and the struggles he had to overcome in order to live his dream.

Amanda Bouttell attended the event on behalf of West Lindsey District Council and was impressed with the talk.

She said: “Luke has inspired many of the students this evening by sharing his experience.

“He is living proof that people can achieve if they put their mind to it.”

Jo Phillips is the Assistant Principal for Student Development and Careers Lead for the Gainsborough Academy and organised the event.

She said: “Building a can-do attitude throughout the entire school community is key to exam success.

“It was great to see so many parents and students bringing a lot of enthusiasm to the evening, and many have said they learned a lot.

“I hope we’ll see positive outcomes from this event, and continue to host similar evenings in the future.”