Future athletes in Gainsborough can apply for funding thanks to a mentoring scheme

Up-and-coming athletes in West Lindsey are being given the opportunity to receive funding from a leisure provider as part of its athletes mentoring scheme.

Everyone Active is urging aspiring sports stars to apply for funding and support as part of its Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme.

The scheme, which is now entering its fifth year, has helped more than 1,000 athletes to achieve their sporting potential by offering them access to high-quality training facilities, financial support and expert advice.

All athletes are provided with free access to Everyone Active’s centres across the country, and those on the higher tiers of the programme can also receive a sponsorship grant of up to £5,000 to help towards their training, equipment and competition costs.

Athletes on the scheme are also given exclusive opportunities to join mentoring sessions led by some of Britain’s most influential sports stars including Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson CBE.

In 2019, the scheme hosted several sessions across the country which included talks from industry experts alongside Olympic and Paralympic athletes who shared their personal experiences and advice with upcoming athletes.

Everyone Active operates De Aston Sports Centre and West Lindsey Leisure Centre in partnership with West Lindsey District Council and is encouraging athletes to apply for the scheme. It currently supports a number of sports men and women in the area including water polo player George Jackson.

Duncan Jefford, director of Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, said: “We are proud to have invested over one million pounds in helping upcoming athletes across the country to achieve their goals.

“As part of the scheme, athletes will benefit from mentoring sessions throughout the year that will provide them with support, advice and guidance.

“We have exciting plans for the future of the scheme and I would encourage any athletes from West Lindsey that are looking not just for funding but also mentoring for their future sports career to apply for Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.”

To apply www.easportingchampions.com/apply-now.

For more information visit www.easportingchampions.com.