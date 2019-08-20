Forecasters predict breezy, sunny day for East Midlands

Forecasters at the Met Office have predicted a breezy, sunny day today (August 20).

Although we can expect a bright start to the day, with plenty of sunshine, showers may develop through the day, becoming heavy in the early afternoon.

Eccles Pike, Chinley by Instagram user @marv_draper

This afternoon is expected to be breezy, and it will turn sunny again by evening with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.

Tonight will see long clear spells and light winds, with cloud increasing after midnight and a chance of showers across the Derbyshire Hills.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.