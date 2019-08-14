First talent show judge announced

A Grammy award winning song writer who has worked with the likes of Take That, The Spice Girls, Aretha Franklin, Bryan Adams, Boyzone, S Club 7 and many more has been announced as the first judge at this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent.

Eliot Kennedy has had 20 international number one singles, with his biggest hits including ‘Everything Changes’ for Take That, ‘Say You’ll Be There’ for The Spice Girls and ‘Bring It All Back’ for S Club 7.

Eliot was also the co-writer of the score for the hit Broadway musical, Finding Neverland, alongside Gary Barlow.

And in 2011, Eliot joined The X Factor and worked alongside head judge, Gary Barlow, in nurturing that series’ talent.

Eliot said: “I’m always excited about new talent and even more so from where I live.

“I can’t wait to see the artists.”

As well as winning a Grammy for writing ‘Never Gonna Break My Faith’, sung by Aretha Franklin and Mary J Blige, Eliot has also won an Ivor Novello for writing ‘Picture Of You’ for Boyzone.

Eliot has been nominated for awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice.

This year’s Worksop’s Got Talent is a Movie special, with the 12 finalists performing movie inspired routines.

And Eliot has contributed songs to a number of movie soundtracks, including ‘Spice World’ and ‘The Princess Diaries’.

Event organiser, James Clarke, said: “I have wanted to work with Eliot for many years, so to be working together on this year’s show is a dream come true.

“I cannot wait for our finalists to have the opportunity to perform in front of an industry expert and the fact that he has worked on several movie soundtracks fits perfectly with this year’s theme.”

Worksop’s Got Talent will be hosted by Coronation Street actress, Kym Marsh, and model and TV personality, Sam Reece, for a second year running.

Further announcements will be made on who else will be joining Eliot on the judging panel in due course.

Previous celebrity judges have included Coronation Street stars, Britain’s Got Talent winners, Premier League footballers, Love Island contestants and more.

Last year’s event raised £8,500 and, after an audience vote, 11-year-old Connie Emery was named the winner after her performance of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

Tickets for Worksop’s Got Talent, on Friday, November 1, at North Notts Arena, are on sale now at a cost of £10 each.

Tickets can be bought from North Notts Arena in person, or on the phone by calling 01909 480164.

Or to reserve your tickets, text 07590264008.

Over the past three years, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised more than £22,000 for eye charity, Retina UK, won two awards, sold out three times, with 700 guests every year, attracted celebrity guests and earned the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons.