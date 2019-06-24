First affordable homes built in Blyton for a “number of years” will soon be up for rent

The first affordable homes built in Blyton for a “number of years” will soon be on the renters market.

The five homes near Laughton Road back onto to views of the Lincolnshire countryside and hope to help people stay in the village instead of moving away.

The homes under development.

West Lindsey District Councillor Lesley Rollings, of Scotter and Blyton Ward, welcomed the development.

She said: “Blyton will really benefit from this development. The homes for affordable rent give people in need of housing the opportunity to stay in the area. It is projects like this, which support our vision to ensure everyone has access to good quality housing, which meets their housing need and aspiration.”-

The council has said that this is the first time a new development in Blyton has included any element of affordable housing for a number of years.

People registered with West Lindsey Home Choice who have a connection to the village will be given priority to occupy the two-bedroom properties, once they are completed in late August.

West Lindsey Home Choice, a choice based lettings scheme, lets people ‘bid’ for properties they want and the people most in need, who fit the requirements, are able to rent the property.

The homes are part of a 19-house development, 13 of the 14 properties have been reserved by home buyers.

The properties will be able to view at homechoice.west-lindsey.gov.uk in the future.