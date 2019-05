Firefighters tackled a chimney fire at a home near Gainsborough.

Crews from Gainsborough arrived at the property on Stow Road, Willingham by Stow, at around 2pm yesterday (Thursday, May 30).

They used a water backpack and hand tools to remove some bricks to gain access around the fireplace.

The blaze was caused by a build up of soot in the chimney.

READ MORE: SERVICE MARKS OPENING OF NEW CREMATORIUM