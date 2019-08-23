Family of Dinnington girl injured at birth raising funds so she can travel to USA for specialist treatment

The family of a girl who suffered a brain injury at birth are holding a fundraiser to help her access specialist treatment in the US and help buy a new wheelchair.

Taylor Dobbs, aged five, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, has no independent mobility, is visually impaired and requires a feeding tube. She will require specialist care for the rest of her life.

She suffered a brain injury when she was starved of oxygen during her birth at the Jessop Wing in October 2013.

While specialist medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell are actively working to secure vital funds to support Taylor, her family have also worked hard to ensure she can access different forms of therapy. They are now holding a fundraising casino night at The Station Pub in Kiveton Park on August 31.

Funds raised at the event will go towards buying a new wheelchair that Taylor, of Dinnington, now requires after having surgery to correct the curvature of her spine. It will also help fund her to have a second round of specialist Anat Baniel Neuromovement therapy in the US. The therapy offers a holistic approach to human functioning and action and it provides a range of exercises designed to make the brain more receptive to movement.

Georgina Houston, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell’s Sheffield office who acts for the family, said: “Taylor is an incredible young girl who has faced so much in her life so far but has always shown incredible courage and resilience.

“Taylor’s mum, Suzie, is a remarkable woman who is wholly committed to helping Taylor in any way she can and this upcoming casino night is undoubtedly a great idea.

“We are delighted to be offering up a raffle prize for the event and also hope that plenty of people will head along to have some fun and raise some vital funds in the process. It really could make a major difference to this little girl’s life.”

The event at The Station pub starts at 7.30pm and is set to feature five casino tables, as well as a luxury raffle and fruit machines. Live entertainment will also be on offer and the theme is to dress to impress.

Taylor’s mother Suzie Oates, 36, said: “We are so proud of Taylor and everything she has been able to achieve so far. She is always smiling and happy and never lets her condition define her.

“All we want is what is best for her and we are determined to do what we can to help Taylor get the best from life.

“The spinal surgery she has recently undergone has essentially changed her body shape so she now requires another wheelchair, while the therapy in the US made a major difference when she had it back in 2018.

“We’d love to be able for her to have more, but need help to make it happen.

“We hope that this casino night captures the imagination and that people enjoy dressing up and having a bit of fun. Any support would undoubtedly make a massive difference.”

Tickets for the casino night are priced at £15. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Suzie Oates on 07887 927 858 or Dave Garforth on 07966 453 130.