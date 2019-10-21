Environmental projects in Gainsborough get share of £159,000 thanks to Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme

Two environmental projects in Gainsborough will benefit from extra support thanks to more than £159,000 raised through Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme.

Community Champions is one way Lincolnshire Co-op gives back to the area.

Since it was launched in 2013, the initiative has helped hundreds of charities and community groups each year raising amounts from £200 to over £200,000.

From the share of £159,953 Glentworth Village Hall will receive £1,132 and Tall Oaks Academy Trust near Gainsborough will get £1,848.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Engagement Manager, Sam Turner, said: “‘The green groups do a great job in their communities.

“It could be looking after parks and playing fields or sprucing up community gardens and orchards.

“Now more than ever, our green spaces are an important value and bring people together in their communities.”

More than 171,000 members raised the total by shopping in Lincolnshire Co-op stores throughout summer and a donation was made each time a member used their dividend card.

Funds were also collected from donation boxes in outlets and raised by Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues.