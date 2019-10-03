Entrance gates to cemetery near Worksop have been stolen for a second time

The entrance gates to the Carlton in Lindick cemetery have been stolen for a second time.

It is believed the new gates which mark the entrance to the cemetery development at Hundred Acre Lane were taken some time from the afternoon of October 1, and the morning of October 2.

Peter Goulding, parish clerk, said: "While the financial loss will be the subject of an insurance claim, the desire to provide a worthy and appropriate entrance to the ground will now need further consideration.

"Compliments had already been received on the quality of the development and I have no doubt that the parish council will now do its best to provide an entrance to the site which recognises the respect and dignity of the area but which also is less attractive to those who do not recognise, understand or care about anything but their own ill-gotten gain.

"Following the first theft, the parish council did liaise with Bassetlaw District Council on provision of CCTV surveillance and although footage is being examined extensive damage was also caused to cameras and equipment.

"If anyone witnessed any suspicious activity at the site between the afternoon of October 1, and the morning of October 2, please contact the parish council’s office on 01909 541127 or email parishcouncil@civiccentre.org.uk.

"The parish council is saddened at the complete disregard and respect for what is the last resting place for deceased village residents.

"While it would be naive to imagine that whoever did this has a conscience of any kind as their actions do sometimes defy any form of human decency.

"The council however will ensure that the service currently provided at St John’s Church will be continued at the new cemetery."