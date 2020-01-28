Elderly woman rescued after house fire in Gainsborough

An elderly woman had to be rescued after a house fire in Gainsborough which was caused by a faulty light fitting.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called at around 8.30am on Monday, January 27, to a house fire in Woodfield Road, Gainsborough.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Both crews from Gainsborough attended and used breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

“One elderly lady was rescued and administered oxygen before being transported to hospital by ambulance.

“Crews also ventilated the property after the fire which had caused severe damage to the bedroom and contents of the house.

“The fire was caused by an electrical fault within a light fitting.”

A spokesman from East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.56am on Monday, January 27, to a private address in Gainsborough.

“The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We sent an ambulance and one patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital.”