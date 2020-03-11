Coronavirus: These are all the places in England yet to report a case of COVID-19

Cases of coronavirus are spreading across the country – but there are plenty of places where the deadly disease has yet to hit.

There have been 382 cases in total – with three confirmed in South Yorkshire.

Plenty of places are yet to report a case of coronavirus.

There have been two in Barnsley and one in Rotherham – but no confirmed cases in Sheffield or Doncaster so far.

Derbyshire has reported four cases with five in Nottinghamshire.

There are plenty of places across the country where the killer bug has yet to strike.

Here is a list of all the places in England by local authority where there have so far been no confirmed cases.

Bath and North East Somerset

Bedford

Bexley

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Calderdale

Central Bedfordshire

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Darlington

Derby

Doncaster

Dorset

East Riding of Yorkshire

East Sussex

Gateshead

Halton

Hartlepool

Kirklees

Knowsley

Leicester

Middlesbrough

Newham

Norfolk

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

North Yorkshire

Northumberland

Plymouth

Portsmouth

Reading

Redcar and Cleveland

Rochdale

Rutland

Salford

Sandwell

Sefton

Sheffield

Solihull

South Gloucestershire

South Tyneside

Southampton

St. Helens

Stockport

Stockton-on-Tees

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Thurrock

Wakefield

Walsall

Warrington

West Berkshire

Worcestershire