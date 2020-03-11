Coronavirus: These are all the places in England yet to report a case of COVID-19

Cases of coronavirus are spreading across the country – but there are plenty of places where the deadly disease has yet to hit.
There have been 382 cases in total – with three confirmed in South Yorkshire.
There have been two in Barnsley and one in Rotherham – but no confirmed cases in Sheffield or Doncaster so far.
Derbyshire has reported four cases with five in Nottinghamshire.
There are plenty of places across the country where the killer bug has yet to strike.
Here is a list of all the places in England by local authority where there have so far been no confirmed cases.
Bath and North East Somerset
Bedford
Bexley
Blackburn with Darwen
Blackpool
Calderdale
Central Bedfordshire
Cheshire East
Cheshire West and Chester
Darlington
Derby
Doncaster
Dorset
East Riding of Yorkshire
East Sussex
Gateshead
Halton
Hartlepool
Kirklees
Knowsley
Leicester
Middlesbrough
Newham
Norfolk
North East Lincolnshire
North Lincolnshire
North Yorkshire
Northumberland
Plymouth
Portsmouth
Reading
Redcar and Cleveland
Rochdale
Rutland
Salford
Sandwell
Sefton
Sheffield
Solihull
South Gloucestershire
South Tyneside
Southampton
St. Helens
Stockport
Stockton-on-Tees
Stoke-on-Trent
Telford and Wrekin
Thurrock
Wakefield
Walsall
Warrington
West Berkshire
Worcestershire