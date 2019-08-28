Convicted rapist wanted for recall to prison is arrested

A convicted rapist who was wanted by police for recall to prison has been arrested.

William Clawson, 27, was wanted after failing to comply with probation conditions following his release from prison- and police believed he could be in the Gainsborough area.

Clawson pictured here. Image: Lincs Police.

Clawson, a registered sex offender, was released from prison on August 13 after serving a sentence for rape of a woman over the age of 16.

He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for this offence.

He was located in the Burton Road area of Lincoln by police on Wednesday night, was arrested and is custody.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.