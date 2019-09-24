Concern grows for missing 60-year-old Nottinghamshire woman

Police are concerned about the safety of a missing woman from Nottinghamshire.

Missing Linda Brewer was last seen around 11pm on Monday, September 23.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Linda, 60, is described as white, of medium build and is around 5ft. She is described as having dark red hair with purple tips and was last seen wearing a navy blue raincoat and black trousers. She was last seen in the Rainworth area."

Anyone who may have seen Linda or have information on her whereabouts is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1009 of 23 September 2019.