Chance to have an exclusive look at new crematorium in Lea

A rare opportunity to look ‘behind the scenes’ of Lea Fields Crematorium near Gainsborough is now available.

West Lindsey District Council is set to open its state-of-the-art crematorium next month and is inviting people to a special open day.

The authority’s flagship facility in Lea, will make a real difference to local residents at the most difficult time in their lives.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Giles McNeill, said: “People have been curious about the Lea Fields crematorium as it has been being built over recent months. They have said to me they want to know what we’ve been doing. As we reach completion - on time and on budget - now is the moment to open the doors of our stunning new building and the grounds and showcase our new crematorium.”

Deborah Balsdon, the newly appointed crematorium manager has been busy getting the site operational ready for the official opening and is looking forward to showcasing the site to visitors.

Deborah who has over 10 years’ experience working at crematoriums in Lincolnshire explained that she wanted to offer people an opportunity to ask questions and find out more.

She said: “It can be difficult to talk about death and dying, and we hope our open day will help people understand how crematoriums work, and provide a space to ask us about anything they’d like to know.”

Staff will be on hand to show members of the public around, giving them a chance to see the unique geometric ceiling in the chapel, a stunning feature that is the first of its kind in the UK.

The site includes landscaped grounds, remembrance gardens, a reflection pool, a well-lit car park (which will also have CCTV) and ample space for further development if necessary, to include a second chapel if there is demand.

Not only will it provide shorter journeys to local people, the first-of-its-kind facility will offer a modern and tranquil setting for people to celebrate the lives of their loved ones.

Lea Fields Crematorium at Lea, Gainsborough, DN21 5PL will be open between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, January 11.

Visit www.leafieldscrematorium.co.uk learn more about the facility.