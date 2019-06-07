Celebration as former Worksop police inspector celebrates 90th birthday

A former Worksop police inspector has been honoured on his 90th birthday by kind-hearted officers from Bulwell Police Station.

John Fletcher, who lives at Fairview Way care home on Swale Close in Bulwell, was thrilled to receive a visit from local officers Yasmin Szulc-Khan and Gregg Davies after care home staff and family arranged for the guest appearance.

Senior carer Donna Knight, PCSO Gregg Davies, PCSO Yasmin Szulc-Khan, senior deputy manager Tara Savidge and 90-year-old John Fletcher, centre.

Care home manager, Dorothy Mbulo, said: “John has had a very distinguished and high-profile career within the police force and has given so much to the community here in Nottinghamshire that we wanted to honour his 90th birthday in the best way possible.

“His face lit up when he saw PCSOs Szulc-Khan and Davies and he relished the opportunity to talk to them about how the role of a PC has changed and what they get up to on a daily basis. We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Bulwell Station who were only too happy to help us make John’s day so special.”

John, who was born in Bourne in Lincolnshire in 1929, said: “It was an absolute delight, I had a remarkable day! It was an honour to have the police officers at my party.”

John, who married wife Joan Evelyn in 1949 before going on to have three daughters Sue, Carole and Sharon, joined Nottinghamshire Constabulary after a spell in the RAF, and went on to work at police stations in Newark, Ordsall, Beeston, Selston and finally Worksop in 1972.

His illustrious 31 year career saw him rise to the ranks of inspector, where he often acted up for the chief inspector, before his retirement in 1986. Career highlights include saving a man from drowning in the River Trent at Newark in 1956 and receiving a constabulary commendation for encouraging officers to take part in more sports activities, especially the tug-of-war.

Sharon Belfitt, John’s youngest daughter, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our father and the three decades he spent in the police force. When Dorothy suggested we arrange for some officers to attend his party we thought it was a wonderful idea and a great way to honour Dad’s service.

"He had an absolutely wonderful birthday – it was a very special day that we will all remember for a long time.”

An avid Nottingham Forest and Arsenal fan, today John enjoys, perhaps unsurprisingly, classic police dramas such as Morse, Lewis and Endeavour and also loves listening to his favourite band, The Bee Gees and singers Tom Jones and Shirley Bassey.

Fairway View, which is part of the Ideal Carehomes family, offers 24-hour residential and dementia care in a modern and luxurious setting for 41 people.

It boasts a cinema room, tea room, hair salon, spacious lounges and landscaped gardens.