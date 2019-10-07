Cast of Robin Hood are preparing for their performance at New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s Christmas pantomime

The cast from the New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s Christmas pantomime, Robin Hood, have started preparing ahead of the show which runs from December 3 to January 5. Children’s BAFTA award-winner Barney Harwood will play the role of Robin Hood and starring as Maid Marian is Zoe Hedge who previously appeared on ITV’s The Voice as part of duo Capital B, where she was chosen to be on Sir Tom Jones’ team.

Talking about Lincoln, Zoe said: “It’s beautiful, I can’t wait to explore the cathedral, the castle, the Christmas market. I’ve heard great things.” For tickets, which start from £16.50, call the box office on 01522 519999 or visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk.