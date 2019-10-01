Carriage driving is being introduced at this year's Osberton International Horse Trials

Thousands of visitors are expected as the Osberton International Horse Trials returns for another year.

This year's event is taking place on Saturday, October 5, and Sunday, October 6, and new to Osberton this year is carriage driving, which is being introduced with the help of event sponsor and Royal Warrant holder, Bennington Carriages of Long Bennington.

This fast paced sport is exhilarating to watch and adventurous visitors can even pre-book to have a go themselves.

Stuart Buntine, Director of BEDE Events, said: “We are very excited to announce this expansion at Osberton.

"I have looked at Carriage Driving for many years and am thrilled that we can now bring this to the event.”

Visitors and equestrian enthusiast will be able to see a shire horse display and watch them in action in a plough-pulling competition.

But Osberton isn’t just a treat for horse lovers. It’s perfect for fun seekers, dog lovers, foodies, and shopaholics too.

Children of all ages will be able to visit the Kids’ Zone, with a funfair, face painting, and petting ponies.

The dog agility demonstration is always a family favourite at Osberton, and proud owners can even let their own pooches have a go.

Stuart added: "Osberton really does have something for everyone this year from fun dog shows and Gin Masterclasses to the British Eventing Young Horse Championships."

For tickets, visit www.bede-events.co.uk/tickets.