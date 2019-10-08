‘Caring’ Hemswell Cliff Primary School recognised at awards

Hemswell Cliff Primary School has been recognised for its support and dedication towards looked after children.

Hemswell Cliff Primary School was among 12 schools, three residential homes and foster carers from Lincoln, Gainsborough, Sleaford, Grantham and Skegness who were honoured at the Caring2Learn Awards .

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services, said: “Lincolnshire schools and other education settings are committed to nurturing vulnerable children and young people to achieve better than expected progress while our carers, foster carers and residential care workers are championing education in the home.

“These awards are a fitting way to recognise their support.

“We’re proud to have been chosen to pilot the Caring2Learn project funded by the DfE.

“These awards will showcase the second batch of schools and foster carers, as well as the first of our residential homes, who are dedicated to supporting children and young people in their care.

“It’s important all our looked after children and young people feel safe and comfortable in their home and school so they can have the confidence to learn and achieve their potential.”

The award winners were presented with certificates as part of a national pilot project to establish effective and sustainable support between education and foster care communities.

The awards were developed to recognise and celebrate ‘caring schools’ and ‘learning homes’.

The Virtual School and fostering teams have helped to develop effective learning and support networks, training and toolkits for schools and foster carers.

The DfE provided funding for a two year Caring2Learn pilot project and the council has extended the project up until 2021.

It could be rolled out to other authorities in the country.