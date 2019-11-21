Businesses in Gainsborough show their support ahead of the arrival of the Coca Cola Truck

The holidays are coming to Gainsborough when the Coca Cola Truck rolls into town for two days of festive fun.

As well as the famous truck which attracts hundreds of visitors every year, visitors will be able to enjoy lots of tasty treats and entertainment in the fountain area at Marshall’s Yard on November 29, and 30.

And the team at Marshall’s Yard are working with estate and letting agents, Martin and Co, who are sponsoring the visit to help ensure a packed two days of festive fun.

The two-day event has also been supported by Invest Gainsborough to ensure that the visit can run smoothly and safely.

The Coca Cola truck will sit in pride of place at Marshall’s Yard where families will be able to visit for free.

Alison Shipperbottom, centre manager, said: “Support from our local partners for the event have allowed us to really take this two day celebration to the next level, providing additional attractions and entertainment.

“We would like to thank all our local partners for helping us put on this fantastic event and we look forward to welcoming visitors new and old to the centre to see the Truck Tour.”

The truck will be at Marshall’s Yard on November 29. and November 30, from noon to 7pm.