Brexit Party take three seats in East Midlands in the European Election

The Brexit Party has taken three of the five seats in the East Midlands.

The Liberal Democrats and Labour got one each.

The turnout was 34.7 per cent.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg won with 452,321 votes and existing MEP Jonathan Bullock, who made the shift from UKIP to the Brexit Party this year, was elected with 226,161 votes.

The third seat went to Liberal Democrats' veteran Bill Newton Dunn, with 203,989 votes.

The fourth seat went to Labour's Rory Palmer, a current standing MEP for the region, with 164,682 votes, and the fifth went again to the Brexit Party's Matthew Patten, who was elected with 150,774 votes.

The final result for the East Midlands was as follows:

Change UK - 41,117

Conservative and Unionist Party - 126,138

Green Party - 124,630

Independent Network - 7,641

(One seat) Labour - 164,662

(One seat) Liberal Democrats - 203,989

(Three seats) The Brexit Party - 452,321

UKIP - 58,198

Simon Rood (Independent) - 4,511