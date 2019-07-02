Big flat plans for historic pub and malt house in Gainsborough

A Gainsborough pub and “surviving piece of industrial heritage” is set to be transformed into flats.

Plans by Sheffield company Coda Planning Ltd to turn The Maltings on Lea Road into 15 flats has been given the go ahead by Bassetlaw District Council.

The pub which has been vacant since August last year, was originally a large maltings, a building where cereal grain is converted into malt, which is estimated to have been built in the 19th century.

The attached house and office building was built sometime in the 20th century.

While replacement windows and doors will be the same as the original fittings, there will be many alterations to the buildings fabric.

It will see the pub’s basement divided into storage and the kitchens, bar and large exhibition rooms turned into two and one-bedroom flats.

Ian Marshman, historic environment officer, said records should be made of the building now before it is changed.

Speaking about the plans he said: “This building is an important surviving piece of Gainsborough’s industrial heritage.

“These proposals will involve many alterations to the building’s fabric, and importantly also involve many of its historic spaces being divided up into smaller units.

“It is therefore necessary to make a record of this important piece of industrial heritage so that it can be ‘preserved by record’ before it is lost or concealed during conversion.”

One condition of the planning permission was that the building is recorded before work starts.

The environment agency objected to the application at first as the site lies in a flood risk zone with “medium to high probability of flooding.”

To help combat the flood risk three flats were removed from the ground floor.

But, this is not the first Gainsborough pub to be earmarked for apartments in recent months as Ropery Inn on Ropery Road, which lay empty for two years, will be turned into 14 apartments.

Planning permission was granted in June.