Award winning Gainsborough sailor has a Royal appointment to recognise his commitment to the sport

A Gainsborough sailor is to be recognised for his exceptional generosity and commitment to the sport.

HRH The Princess Royal, President of the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), will present Tony Baldock with an RYA Lifetime Commitment Award, one of the RYA’s most prestigious awards, later this month.

Tony is being recognised for his work with Lincolnshire Scouts and Girton Sailing Club.

He said: “Sailing has brought me many friendships and many experiences I would otherwise not have had.

“I have enjoyed teaching lots of adults and children to sail. My most humbling experience was crewing for a blind sailor one afternoon at Hykeham Sailability.

“Sailing was a great destressing activity when I worked.

“Now I am retired, sailing keeps me busy, fit and active in the company of a great bunch of friends at Girton SC.

“I was very surprised when the award letter arrived from the RYA.

“When so many people work extremely hard within their clubs, giving so freely of their time and skills, it is an honour and a privilege to be one of only 50 or so to be chosen to receive an award this year.”

Tony has been an active member of Girton SC for more than 20 years. s

He has also been a very prominent committee member, holding several roles over the years, helping to drive forwards the development of the club.

He was a member of the core team involved in purchasing the club lake and land and has worked tirelessly to maintain club boats, equipment and the clubhouse, even recently installing a new central heating system.

Tony is also a scout leader and Water Activities Manager for the District.