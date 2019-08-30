Award hopes for Worksop farm shop and cafe

The Welbeck Farm Shop and The Harley Café have been shortlisted for the Great Food Club awards that recognise the best food and drink independents in the East Midlands.

They were chosen by public vote after the Great Food Club asked their members to nominate the one independent food or drink business that had brought them the most joy over the past 12 months.

The annual awards are divided into 12 categories that range from top food and drink producers to restaurants and pubs.

More than 3,000 votes were cast online throughout July and the top four most nominated in each category made it through to the shortlist.

Welbeck Farm Shop was nominated in the best farm shop category, while The Harley Café made it to the top four in the best café/coffee shop category.

Oliver Stubbins, managing director of the Welbeck Farm Shop and The Harley Café, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for these prestigious awards and thrilled to have been nominated by our customers for two categories of the Great Food Club awards.

"We pride ourselves on providing seasonal, fresh produce in both the Welbeck Farm Shop and The Harley Café and we are so pleased that this has been recognised by our customers. The public vote reinforces our reputation as a destination for foodies.”

Expert judges have now begun their process of visiting each of the shortlisted venues anonymously to assess each nominee and the winners will be announced on November 1.