Asda cuts fuel price by 3p triggering supermarket price war

Asda has cut the price of petrol by 3p, and diesel by 4p, sparking a supermarket price war.

From today, customers filling up at any of Asda's 322 UK fuel stations will pay no more than 124.7p for a litre of diesel and 123.7p for unleaded.

It's the second price cut in just over a week led by Asda, which sparked a fuel price war between supermarkets when it reduced the cost of diesel and petrol on June 6.

Dave Tyrer, Asda's senior fuel buyer told the Daily Mail: 'We're pleased to once again lead another fuel price cut and to help our customers' hard-earned cash go a little further.

'When filling up at an Asda petrol station you will pay no more than 124.7ppl on diesel and 123.7ppl on unleaded which will be a welcomed boost for the millions of drivers across the country.

'Compared with a week ago, we've saved drivers 7ppl on diesel or £3.85 when filling a 55 litre tank.'

Sainsbury’s and Morrisons confirmed they will match the reduction on diesel and petrol from tomorrow, June 15.

However, you might want to fill up quickly, as oil prices are expected to surge on the back of tanker explosions in the Middle East this week.

Wholesale prices could be set to increase after explosions hit two oil tankers off the coast of Iran yesterday.