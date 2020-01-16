Are you up for an overseas adventure to help the Air Ambulance?

The Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance is offering supporters the chance to take part in one of two incredible overseas challenges to help raise money for the life-saving service.

The charity is offering the two once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for those with a thirst for adventure, with both overseas challenges taking place in September this year.

Cyclists can try the Killi 2 Coast ride.

Adrenaline junkies can choose to take on either the Moroccan Three Peaks Challenge, or the Kili 2 Coast cycle challenge.

The awe-inspiring trek across the Moroccan Three Peaks, which will take five days to complete, will see participants ascend Mount Mgoum, before moving onto Ouanoukrim, and then finally take on the highest peak of Mount Toubkal.

The Kili 2 Coast cycle challenge will see riders take on a 430-kilometre route over six days, beginning from the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, before heading out towards the tropical paradise of the Indian Ocean and along the edge of Mkomazi National Park before ending at an ancient village surrounded by stunning beaches and coral reefs.

Karen Carter, area fundraising manager at the air ambulance, said: “Our overseas challenges for 2020 offer our supporters the chance to do something amazing and an experience that they’ll never forget.

“As well as taking away the stress of organising this trip for you, we’ll also be on hand to offer support with your fundraising efforts before you set off on your incredible journey.

Rob Fillmer, a paramedic with the charity, added: “Our overseas challenges look amazing this year; a definite once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Wishing all those who take part the very best of luck, I am sure that you’ll remember the experience forever.”

To find out more, visit www.ambucopter.org.uk, call 01522 548469 or email challenges@ambucopter.org.uk.