A Worksop nursery raised money for bereavement charity at summer fair

Busy Bees in Worksop invited parents to join them for a fun-filled summer fair.

The nursery, which is located on Celtic Point, held the event in its garden area, which is designed with specific areas for each age group to give children the space to explore and learn about the outdoors.

The money raised during the event will go towards the valuable work that Child Bereavement UK does to support families and educate professionals when a baby or child of any ages dies or is dying.

Some of the activities that took place on the day included hook a duck, a raffle, face painting, balloons and hair braiding.

Emily Atkins, nursery manager, said: “Everyone had such a fun time at our summer fair. It was fantastic to raise money for Child Bereavement UK to go towards the brilliant work it does.

“We had lots of different activities take place in the garden and it was great to have the local community involved.

"The children love outdoor play, it allows them to develop their physical ability and gain a sense of self-confidence which is why we really promote it as part of giving them the best start in life.”

Puzzling it out is Luca Watson

Having fun using cutouts on the play dough are Lloretta Bayez, Mia Taylor-Black and Sophia Bowns

Maisie Shepherd with her mother Mel.

Lilly-Rose Green has her faced painted by Katie Fox

