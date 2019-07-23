A review of polling district and polling places is taking place in Bassetlaw

Residents are being asked to give their views on polling districts and polling places in the Bassetlaw district.

Bassetlaw District Council particularly welcomes views regarding accessibility for disabled voters, in particular from bodies or persons with experience or expertise on these issues.

The council is conducting a review of the polling districts and polling places that fall within the district of Bassetlaw.

The council welcomes input from any elector resident within the district of Bassetlaw. Representations may be made about the existing or proposed arrangements and their accessibility for electors.

When making representations, if possible, alternative arrangements should be proposed.

Representations can be made by email to elections@bassetlaw.gov.uk or by post to Electoral Services, Bassetlaw District Council, Queen’s Buildings, Potter Street, Worksop, S80 2AH.

Documents relating to the review can be inspected on the council’s website at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/pollingreview.

The public consultation is taking place until August 12.

The comments and final proposals will be published on August 26, and the deadline for public comments in regards to the final proposal is October 7.

At a meeting of the full council on November 7 recommendations from the review will be considered. Any changes will be implemented following the publication of the Revised Register of Electors on December 1.