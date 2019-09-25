A Retford school has created a 'tyre garden' thanks to a Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund grant

A Retford primary school has created a tyre garden after it received funding from the Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund.

Carr Hill Primary School used the money from Veolia to buy tools, equipment and soil to recycle old car tyres.

The tyre planters

Simon Grayson, who is leading the project, said: "The school has a popular and successful gardening club for the children and for many years they have participated in the schools section of Retford In Bloom, organised by the Civic Society.

"Three years ago we decided to have a Carr Hill in Bloom where each class in school was challenged to grow a particular vegetable.

"The first year was potatoes, then onions and this year carrots. Each class researches and decides how to plant and maximise their crop and are responsible for looking after and watering them.

"Then, during the last week of the summer we gather as a whole school outside for the grand results, where we award novelty prizes for the categories such as greatest weight, longest, smallest, hairiest or most unusual looking.

A carrot grown in the vegetable patch

"It has been a great way to educate the children about where their food comes from, how to grow their own and look after it.

"Next year we have the Great Beetroot Challenge to look forward to."

Originally the school started with small vegetable plots in the ground but this developed into the tyre garden.

Veolia’s Reduce Reuse Recycle fund helped the school buy some tools and compost and they used the community repaint scheme to access free paint to brighten them up.

The school gardening team were responsible for putting it all together for the rest of the school to use.

The Green Champions of Carr Hill Primary School were established in the Autumn of 2016 following the installation of the Solar Panels and consist of two volunteers from each class across Key Stage 1 and 2.

The aim was to raise awareness of issues affecting the environment both at school and at home and empower them to make a positive contribution.

The Green Champions have undertaken a number of initiatives since which have undoubtedly had a positive impact on life at Carr Hill.

· School milk now delivered in plastic bottles rather than TetraPak cartons so they can be recycled.

· Ice cream in the school kitchen now bought in blocks rather than individual polystyrene tubs.

· Plastic bottle tops collected to be used in projects across school.

· Paper recycling and composting part of our daily routine.

· Used plastic pens and batteries are collected from the school and local community for recycling.

Last year’s project was to develop a whole school growing project where each class in school engages in a friendly competition to grow a particular vegetable.

Simon said: "Last year we enjoyed the Great Carrot Grow Off! and next year we are looking forward to the Beetroot challenge."