A Retford care home opened its doors to community for a family fun day

Barnby Court care home in Retford raised nearly £200 at its fancy dress fun day.

HC-One’s Barnby Court care home in Great North Road, Retford was delighted to open its doors to the local community as staff raised a fantastic £187 at its fancy dress fun day.

Staff, residents and their loved ones dressed in their favourite fancy dress attire, including superhero costumes and fairy-tale outfits, as they made the most of the September sunshine in the home’s garden.

Activities on the day included children and adults’ football competitions, Morris dancing lessons and a tug of war.

Retford Football Club generously donated the football nets, while the Under 12s team even turned up to show guests some of their football tricks.

Barnby Court also provided a BBQ for residents and guests, complete with cheeseburgers, hotdogs, jacket potatoes and delicious homemade cakes for dessert.

The team at Barnby Court raised £187 for the Residents’ Comfort Fund at the event, which will contribute towards activities to benefit the wellbeing of those living at the home.

The care home provides residential and residential dementia care to older members of the community.

Margaret Greaves, home manager at Barnby Court, said: “It was fantastic to see so many familiar faces from the local community joining in with our fun day.

“I am so proud of our team for organising such a successful day that enabled our Residents to make some more amazing memories with their loved ones, as well as raising an amazing amount of money for our Residents’ Comfort Fund.”