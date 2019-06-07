A Retford care home has helped raise mental health awareness by taking part in sponsored walk

A care home in Barnby Moor has helped promote mental health awareness within the community by raising £200 at a fundraising walk.

Residents and colleagues at Barnby Court decided to do a five mile charity walk as their fundraising activity, with home manager Margaret Greaves, deputy manager, Jacqui Swannack, and head cook, Barbara Horsfield, stepping up to the challenge.

Care home staff did a sponsored walk

In preparation of the walk, staff created some colourful T-shirts, designed with splashes of paint, each with a quote on the back relating to mental health awareness.

Joined by two former Colleagues at Barnby Court, the group embarked on their five mile charity walk around Idle Valley Nature Reserve in Retford, raising £200 after friends and family generously donated to the cause.

During the walk, representatives at the Nature Reserve invited the Barnby Court team to have a look around the new Ecominds Project area, which is a social and therapeutic horticulture and conservation project for adults experiencing mental health problems.

Margaret Greaves, Home Manager at Barnby Court, said: “At HC-One, we are passionate about supporting both local and national charities in any way we can.

“As mental health is an important issue in the care industry, we were keen to help promote mental health awareness.

"The whole team was delighted to have raised such a fantastic amount of money for such a fantastic cause.”