A memorial golf tournament was held in memory of Warsop man who loved to play the game at Worksop golf club

A great day of family fun was had by young golfers competing for prizes in the Baden Pritchard Memorial Junior Golf Tournament at Kilton Forest Golf Club.

With the threat of a wash out leading up to the weekend the sunshine turned up on the day along with players, families, supporters and tournament helpers making the event a memorable occasion.

The day was an overwhelming success with seven junior teams participating. Each team consisted of three or four players of mixed ages and gender, competing for the winner’s medals and the title of Junior Champions. In addition, three mini-competitions took place with nearest to the pin, chipping and putting.

The memorial tournament is named after Baden Pritchard from Warsop who played and enjoyed his last round of golf at 71-years-old with a group of friends at the Kilton Forest Golf Club in 2014.

Baden enjoyed the game, it’s frustrations, the friendships it builds and the social aspect of the game and the club.

Speaking about Baden his family said his approach to others and the support, care and devotion he had for young people was exemplary.

He always made and found time to talk to young people and they always enjoyed his humour and the respect he had for everyone.

The family was represented by his wife Kathleen, son Gary, daughter Donna and wider family members including Kilton Forest Golf Club Junior Captain Sam Pritchard.

The club and tournament organisers are now looking towards 2020 with a view to making it bigger and better while retaining the focus for the event being about families and young players of all abilities playing together in teams, supporting each other, enjoying the game and congratulating the best team on the day.

Gary Pritchard, Baden's son, said: "It was a fantastic day with a family feel and a great tribute to the memory of Baden Pritchard.

"In association with Kilton Forest Golf Club we have supported the development of a Junior Golf Tournament that we hope will grow in future years.

"Dad loved seeing his grandkids grow and develop and had a natural magnetism when it came to young people. He also loved his sport, family and friends, so there could be no better memorial than this."