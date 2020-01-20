A huge luxury store and champagne bar is coming to Meadowhall - and this is when it will open

A ‘game changing’ luxury goods store – complete with champagne bar - is set to open its doors in Meadowhall.

Frasers will offer a vast array of what it describes as ‘premium and luxury’ goods when it opens later this year.

An artists' impression of the new Frasers store.

Focusing on fahsion and lifestyle, the 65,000 sq ft store across two floors will offer a ‘vast range’ – including luxury accessories, footwear, iconic and designer fashion clothes brands and luxury homewares.

And shoppers will be able to replenish themselves after a shopping expedition with a trip to a champagne bar and cafe incoporated within the store.

The store is the brainchild of High Street supremo Mike Ashley, the House of Fraser and SportsDirect owner, and is expected to be the first of a number of Frasers stores across the UK.

Mr Ashley is understood to be developing several House of Fraser stores across the UK into Frasers branches – but it is not clear at this stage whether the Meadowhall branch of House of Fraser will be transformed or whether the business is a brand new venture within the centre.

Frasers is coming to Meadowhall later this year.

A spokesman said: “Frasers is to open a 65,000 sq ft game-changing luxury destination in the North of England

“New luxury lifestyle store Frasers has been confirmed for Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield.

“A dynamic 65,000 sq.ft store, Frasers Meadowhall will offer a vast range of fashion and lifestyle across two floors – unrivalled in terms of brands and consumer experience in the North of England.

“From a premium and luxury accessories hall, to its iconic footwear destination, street and trend-led ready-to-wear areas and beauty.

“Luxury homewares will also be showcased in the new, interactive Frasers House area of the store alongside a prestigious partner-led champagne bar and café.

It added that the first phase tis to open in early winter 2020, with the project complete by spring 2021.

Mr Ashley’s retail group bought House of Fraser out of administration for £90m in August 2018.

The firm was established in Glasgow in 1849 and currently has 51 locations across the UK.