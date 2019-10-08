A former Gainsbrough sixth form student has won a national award for her work at Lincolnshire County Council

A former Gainsborough student who is now an apprentice at Lincolnshire County Council has won a pretigious award.

Emily Anderson, 20, from Lincoln, who works in the council’s planning team and works on major infrastructure projects, has won the Royal Town Planning Institute ‘East Midlands Young Planner of the Year’ award.

Emily joined the county council’s to undertake a town planning apprenticeship programme two years ago, from sixth form in Gainsborough where she studied Maths, Physics and Geography.

Emily said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have won the award.

“When I left school, I wasn’t really sure which career path I wanted to take, so after deciding university wasn’t for me, I applied for an apprenticeship here.

“I was lucky enough to find one which combines my passion for the environment with my love of spaces, people and culture.

“I never thought I would be the best in the East Midlands.

“Being on the council’s apprentice scheme has been brilliant and certainly put me in the best possible place for the future.

“I’ve always been fascinated how our towns become towns, and now I get the opportunity to make a real difference.

“Now that I have completed my initial apprenticeship, I have now enrolled onto a Level 7 apprenticeship at Sheffield Hallam University, which I am really excited about.”

Natalie Holbrook, head of apprenticeships at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The council’s apprenticeship scheme is a wonderful example of us growing our own talent right here in Lincolnshire.

“Currently, we have more than 150 employees, of all ages, who are working towards formal qualifications, while gaining valuable work experience.

“This is across all areas of the council, including social work, civil engineering, law and education and, of course, planning, among others.

“I would like to congratulate Emily and wish her the best of luck.”