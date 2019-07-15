The parade heads through the town centre

A celebration of diversity and equality at Worksop Pride 2019

Crowds flocked to Worksop to enjoy a celebration of equality and diversity as Pride took place in the town centre, helping raise awareness of important issues.

This year was the fourth Worksop Pride event to take place and pupils from St John's School led the parade through the town centre.

