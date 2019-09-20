9 fabulous pictures of birds taken by our readers but can you guess what they are?
See how many you can name before the answers are added on Tuesday.
If you would like your picture to appear online and in the newspaper please send it to copydesk.nmsy@jpress.co.uk. It doesn't have to be of a bird. It can be a wildlife snap, a picturesque view, a day out with friends or even a memorable holiday. Click here for some fantastic wildlife snaps https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/people/11-beautiful-images-of-wildlife-taken-by-our-readers-to-brighten-your-day-1-9745327
This bird has distinctive features, can you name it?
Marlene Eglinton
other
A bird normally found in the reed beds. Do you know what it is?
Allan Hickman
other
Can you name this endearing baby bird?
Graham Pool
other
This bird enjoys insects and berries and has a beautiful song. Do you know what it is called?
Allan Hickman
other
View more