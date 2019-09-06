11 things teenagers need to know before starting university

2. 3. Budget

Do not blow your student loan all at once. Set a realistic budget for yourself for each week. It's very easy to think you need all the new sports kit, a fresh haircut, new clothes and to eat and drink out every night, but pretty soon you might not have enough money for next month's rent or a pint of milk. So, try and be sensible - being too poor to eat properly and look after yourself will make you stressed and anxious dont create unnecessary worries, youll have enough to think about

