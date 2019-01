An 87-year-old man has died after a collision in Gainsborough.

The collision involving a bus and the 87-year-old pedestrian happened on Corringham Road yesterday, Saturday, January 26, at 7.08am.

A police spokesman said: " We are sad to inform that the injured man, who was 87, did not survive his injuries."

Police are also looking for any witnesses, including motorists who may have dashcam footage.

If you have any information call 101 quoting incident 71 of January 26.