Parish pupils’ poems are prize-winners

Two pupils from Parish Church Primary School are celebrating after their creative writing has landed all the children in school a prize through the Primary League Stars programme.

Following a sports poetry lunchtime club run by teacher John Anderson, it was decided to enter two of the poems in a national competition.

Using the title of Try, Try Again, the Parish pupils had to write poems based on the theme of resilience.

Due to the fact that the girls’ poems were from one of the first 1,000 schools to enter the competition, the school won a Primary League Stars book bag filled with children’s poetry book.

Both of the girls, Sophie Beaumont and Teagan Battrawden, were delighted to win for the school.

Sophie said “We love writing and the two poetry clubs in school have been really good fun.

“Poetry is not always easy to write but we are really pleased with our entries.”

Teagan added “The books look great and I can’t wait to read them.

“Fingers crossed we can win another prize when the poems are judged.”

The girls’ poems will now be entered into the individual national competitions which will be judged by a high-profile panel, including Lauren Child, Children’s Laureate and author of the Charlie and Lola books, fromer footballer Frank Lampard and current Everton player Yannick Bolasie, Caleb Femi, Children’s Laureate for London and Jonathan Douglas of the National Literary Trust.